Exciting baby news was announced during "Dancing with the Stars" on Oct. 5.

While in the green room with this season's partner, Andy Grammer, professional dancer Allison Holker announced she and her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, are expecting their first child together.

"WE ARE HAVING A BABY @sir_twitch_alot !!!!!!!!" she captioned a photo posted on Instagram of herself, tWitch and her 7-year-old daughter Weslie celebrating backstage with DWTS host Erin Andrews.

A few minutes later, she sent out a tweet, giving her unborn baby a personalized hashtag.

"#BABYBOSS ❤❤❤❤❤❤," it read.

Allison married tWitch in December 2013 at Villa San-Juliette Winery in Paso Robles, Calif., which is owned by "So You Think You Can Dance" producer and judge, Nigel Lythgoe.

The 27-year-old dancer has been most known for her role on SYTYCD, where she competed as a contestant in season two and was an all-star from season seven through 11. The show was where she also met tWitch.

Allison first competed on the 19th season of DWTS, when she partnered with "Mean Girls" actor Jonathan Bennett and came in nineth place. She was runner up in the show's 20th season, where she competed with R5 singer and actor Riker Lynch.

We have some pretty high expectations for this baby to have some talented dancing feet -- congratulations!