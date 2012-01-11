-- Susan Sarandon and Darren Criss -- dressed to the nines in a Calvin Klein suit -- celebrating his debut in Broadway's How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying at a Peggy Siegal Company party at The Darby in NYC.

-- Newly engaged Halle Berry going out for fiance Olivier Martinez's birthday at Katsuya Hollywood.

-- Hilary Swank and beau John Campisi munching on "build your own" burgers at The Counter in Century City, Calif.

-- Sean "Diddy" Combs hanging out at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

-- Jamie Foxx enjoying cocktails at Whiskey Blue inside W Los Angeles -- Westwood.

-- Kristin Chenoweth getting a DNA facial at the Four Seasons Westlake Village in Calif.

-- Scott Disick wearing Kourtney Kardashian's Kings of Cole grey zip-up while running errands around L.A.

-- Rihanna sporting JC for RichRocks Bullet Bangles as she was leaving Soho Beach House in Miami.

-- Flo Rida and Michael Epps partying at Rick Ross' Moet & Hennessy presented bash at Miami's Cameo.

-- Holly Madison and Vinny Guadagnino hanging with friends at Playhouse Hollywood.

-- Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert dining together at Koi New York.

-- Former Entourage castmates Jerry Ferarra, Kevin Connolly and Emmanuelle Chriqui catching up at Greystone Manor Supperclub in L.A.

-- Kid Cudi and a blonde female friend listening to DJ Travis Emmons spin at Agency in L.A.

-- Jessica Alba and her daughter Honor shopping for children's gifts at Wonderland in L.A.'s Brentwood area.

-- Cuba Gooding, Jr. break dancing at Catch restaurant after premiering his new 20th Century Fox film Red Tails at the Ziegfeld Theater in NYC.

-- Matt Damon, along with his wife Lucinda, partying with friends at Bunker Club after dinner at La Esquina in New York City.

-- Malia and Sasha Obama snacking on celebrity chef David Burke's spring rolls, corndog skewers and pigs in a blanket while bowling at Bowlmor Lanes in Bethesda, Maryland.

-- Megan Fox leaving a hair appointment carrying her Linea Pelle Collection Willow tote in L.A.

-- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt enjoying dinner with friends in a private room of Charlie Palmer Steak after screening Jolie's movie In The Land of Blood and Honey at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

-- Emily Blunt buying necklaces at Jamie Geller in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

-- Kristen Bell and Julianne Hough kicking off of the 5th Annual "Teens for Jeans" campaign for DoSomething.org and Aeropostale in L.A.

-- Michelle Williams hosting the Forevermark and InStyle Pre-Golden Globes event wearing a Trau for Forevermark Yellow Gold Clamshell Ring and Yellow Gold Diamond and Pave Bangle in L.A.

