WENN

Dennis Quaid has moved to end his eight-year marriage for good by filing for divorce on Friday.

RELATED: Dennis Quaid sued over horse accident

The actor's third wife, Kimberly Buffington-Quaid, initially filed for divorce back in March, but she subsequently retracted her petition in May amid rumors the couple had reconciled.

RELATED: Ashton and Mila pucker up and cover up in Rome as Demi divorce drags on

The marriage appeared to be on rocky ground again in October when Buffington-Quaid went to court to request a legal separation, and now Quaid has filed divorce papers at Los Angeles Superior Court.

RELATED: Dennis Quaid's wife calls off divorce

Quaid, 58, has asked for joint physical and legal custody of their four-year-old twins, Thomas and Zoe, and has offered to pay his wife spousal support, according to documents obtained by People.com.

The actor has been wed twice before - he divorced actress P.J. Soles in 1983, while his 10-year marriage to Meg Ryan ended in 2001.