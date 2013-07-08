No name? No problem! Duchess Kate and Prince William's impending little bundle of joy may not have a chosen moniker yet, but he or she does have a pretty impressive title.

"The royal couple's child will officially be known as His or Her Royal Highness Prince or Princess of Cambridge," a rep for Kensington Palace confirmed to Us Weekly of the royal baby-to-be on Monday. (Us first reported the news last month.)

The announcement is in line with Queen Elizabeth II's proclamation earlier this year. As Us Weekly previously reported, the British monarch changed a century-old decree made by her grandfather, King George V, stating that daughters, even firstborn daughters, would be referred to as "ladies" rather than "princesses." (Sons would be called "princes.")

"The Queen has been pleased by Letters Patentunder the Great Seal of the Realm dated 31 December 2012 to declare that all the children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales should have and enjoy the style, title and attribute of royal highness with the titular dignity of Prince or Princess prefixed to their Christian names or with such other titles of honor," the Palace said in a statement on Jan. 9, Kate's 31st birthday.

As for the baby's actual moniker? "The couple have yet to decide on a name and probably won't until the day of the birth," a palace aide tells Us.

In fact, they may take even longer than that. As Us reported last week, Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana spent a full seven days naming Prince William, while Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip took a month to decide on Charles' moniker.

Other preparations for the royal baby are well under way, though. A source told Us recently that the mom-to-be has been busy "making sure she's done as much as possible for the new house before the baby is born. Once the baby is here, she won't have time for anything else!"

She's "feeling great," the insider added. "She's full of energy!"

