Who's that girl? Glam-chic Emma Stone looks nearly unrecognizable on the cover of February's W magazine, stripped down and mussed up in an effort to make over the 24-year-old actress' good-girl image.

In the cover image, the usually put-together Stone tries for a more disheveled look, clad in nothing but a black strapless bra and a black leather jacket pulled down around her arms.

German-born Juergen Teller, who previously photographed both Dakota and Elle Fanning for semi-controversial ad campaigns for Marc Jacobs, shot the arresting cover.

The bra-and-leather-jacket look is a far cry from the polished silk-and-lace number Stone donned for the cover of Vogue last July. But it also may just be a sign that the actress is trying on an edgier image. Not that the process has been a completely smooth one thus far for the "Gangster Squad" actress.

"In real life, sometimes it's uncomfortable for me not to go for the joke," she said. One of Stone's first roles was in teen comedy "Superbad." "I've been looking at that in myself lately."

"Often, joking for me is a way of diffusing the awkwardness of a situation, so it's kind of exhilarating to be a part of projects where there's nothing funny or lighthearted."

