She may have starred in one of the most lucrative movie franchises in history (thank you, J. K. Rowling!), but that doesn't mean Emma Watson is a vapid, shallow celebrity. In fact, she says, she owns just eight pairs of shoes! Yes, eight.

Speaking to the U.K.'s Radio Times, the Bling Ring actress shared, "I've got about eight pairs of shoes and that’s it." Then, proving she's not only down-to-earth but also self-aware, she added, "But it's easy for me to sound like a total hypocrite because, of course, I'm dressed in designer clothes right now." (According to a 2013 poll conducted by Diamond insurance company, the average British woman owns 19 pairs of shoes but wears only 7 pairs regularly.)

The Harry Potter star's estimated net worth in 2012 was reportedly $41 million, some of which was earned from her gig as the face of Burberry.

Watson, in revealing the minimal size of her shoe collection, was trying to differentiate herself from the Paris Hiltons of the world. As Alexis Neiers in The Bling Ring, she's one of a group of materialistic, label-loving teenage burglars who steal from the homes of the rich and famous like Orlando Bloom, Rachel Bilson, and Paris Hilton, whose actual home is featured in the film.

"She could never wear all of those clothes and half of them were brand new and still had the price tag on," Watson said of Hilton. "But I suppose she just bought them to have them. We've all bought things on impulse but that's an entirely different thing. It's almost like consumerism as a form of kleptomania."

Perhaps the actress' small shoe collection has something to do with her freak stiletto-related accident on the set of The Bling Ring? In the August issue of Teen Vogue, on the cover of which she appears looking prettier than ever, she relates a painful story involving someone else's heels, her foot, and some bloodshed: "We were doing a scene in a nightclub and this girl accidentally put her stiletto through my toe!"

