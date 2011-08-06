Midsummer baby girl for Ethan Hawke!

The Oscar-nominated actor and wife Ryan Shawhughes welcomed daughter Indiana a couple weeks ago, a source confirms exclusively to Us Weekly. The Manhattan-based couple were spotted walking in NYC with their newborn baby girl on Friday.

This is the pair's second child together. Little Indiana joins big sister Clementine, 3. Hawke and Shawhughes wed in early 2008.

The Before Sunset star, 40, also has daughter Maya, 13, and son Levon, 9, with ex-wife Uma Thurman, whom he divorced in 2004 after six years of marriage.

