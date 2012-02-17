NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Family and friends will say goodbye to Whitney Houston at her childhood church in Newark, N.J., where she wowed audiences with her powerful voice even as a young girl.

Besides daughter Bobbi Kristina and Houston's ex-husband Bobby Brown, others expected to attend the private funeral Saturday include close family friend Aretha Franklin, music mogul Clive Davis, and Houston's "Bodyguard" co-star Kevin Costner. Franklin, Stevie Wonder and gospel star CeCe Winans are expected to sing.

The service at New Hope Baptist Church comes one week after Houston was found dead at a Beverly Hills hotel in California. A cause of death has not been determined.

The 48-year-old pop icon is to be buried next to her father, John Houston, in nearby Westfield, N.J.