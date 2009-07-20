Shortly after Paula Abdul's manager announced that "it does not appear" the dancer-singer will return to American Idol next season, fans took to Twitter to show their support for the embattled judge.

Using the hashtag "#keeppaula," they have been Tweeting like crazy.

Matt Giraud, Anoop Desai and Danny Gokey -- who are now on the Idol live tour - also each took time out to join the "Keep Paula" campaign.

Season 7's Syesha Mercado Tweeted, "No Paula = No American Idol."

Katrina Darrell, the contestant known as "Bikini Girl" who clashed with new fourth judge Kara DioGuardi, wrote: "They don't need a 4th judge, especially an insecure know it all kara. Keep Paula add bikini girl as 4th judge if they need."

Abdul took to her Twitter page to thanks fans for standing by her.

She wrote: "I"m actually moved 2 tears upon reading the enormous amount of tweets showing me your kindness, love & undying support. God bless all you! If it weren't for you, this specific time and situation would feel a lot worse! xoP"

Abdul's manager told the Los Angeles Times that the judge has yet to be offered a new contract for the upcoming ninth season. The announcement came as Idol host Ryan Seacrest inked a $45 million, three-year contract .

Said Abdul's manager David Sonenberg: "She's not a happy camper as a result of what's going on. She's hurt. She's angry. . . . Very sadly, it does not appear that she's going to be back on Idol."

More on Wonderwall:

Follow Wonderwall on Twitter

See what stars are tweeting in the Celebrifeed

Paula Abdul's fashion misstep and more Fashion Fistbumps

More on UsWeekly:

See the most unforgettable Idol contestants of all time

Check out Paula Abdul's wackiest outfits of all time