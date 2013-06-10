NEW YORK (AP) — Vertigo Comics has long cultivated its reputation as home to the odd, unusual and unsettling. Its characters — the Sandman, Skinner Sweet and the Preacher — and titles have provided a refuge for readers hungry for concepts that often avoid the trope of heroes and villains.

Shelly Bond, who has replaced longtime friend and mentor Karen Berger as executive editor, says that's going to remain the same at the imprint, whose stable of titles includes Bill Willingham's "Fables," Scott Snyder's "The Wake" and the upcoming graphic novel "Fairest: In All the Land."

Bond says Vertigo will "go to the edge" and "push the boundaries" of what it means to scare — and illuminate — readers with new work from Neil Gaiman and Brian Azzarello.