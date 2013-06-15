Another "The Hills" star is hitched! A week after his former "Hills" co-star Kristin Cavallari tied the knot to Jay Cutler, Frankie Delgado has made his love official.

Delgado, 32, married his girlfriend Jennifer Acosta on Saturday, June 15, Us Weekly can confirm.

The nuptials, which were attended by guests including Lauren Conrad, Brody Jenner and Reggie Bush, took place at Rancho Las Lomas near Dana Point, Calif.

Delgado, a musician best known for DJing for the rock band the Deftones, and who's appeared on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alongside Jenner, popped the question to Acosta on Valentine's Day 2012 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Jenner was first to announce his best friend's engagement, tweeting at the time, "I would like to be the first one to announce this: Frankie is engaged! Congrats to my brother."

