It was indeed a full house at Lori Loughlin's Los Angeles mansion on Aug. 9!

The cast of "Full House," the fictional TV family that we all can't get enough of, gathered together over the weekend to celebrate the early birthday of one of their own: John Stamos, aka, Uncle Jesse (his birthday is actually Aug. 19.) Through social media, they're letting their fans share in the family time as they took a break from filming "Fuller House".

"I'm not sayin who but someone in this picture poop'd in the pool," Bob Saget captioned a photo of himself and Uncle Jesse in front of the pool, as Dave Coulier, aka Uncle Joey, floats in the pool.

Perhaps Uncle Joey is thinking "Cut It Out" about the image!

Candace Cameron-Bure aka D.J. Tanner, posted another aquatic image of the gang that shows herself with Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and more of the Tanner/Katsopolis gang. "One more for the road," she wrote. Danny Tanner reposted this, and added another image of the "family dinner" taken at the edge of the pool.

"Not quite the last supper," he said of a photo of Lori and Dave in the foreground and a long dinner table in the background.

With all the photos that the cast seemed to post, it's as if they were a real-life family (although none of us want to believe the family is actually fictional!)

The crew has been on set filming the Netflix reboot of the popular 90's sitcom "Full House" with most of the sitcom's original cast. We can hardly wait!