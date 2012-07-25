Another Hollywood marriage is coming to an end.

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has filed for divorce for her husband Peter Loughran after five years of marriage, TMZ reports.

Citing "irreconcilable differences," Headey, 38, filed the documents in L.A. County Superior Court last week.

Headey, who plays Queen Cersei Lannister on the hit HBO show, married musician Loughran in May 2007. They have one son 2-year-old son together, Wylie Elliot Loughran.

Game of Thrones was recently nominated for 12 Emmy Awards.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Game of Thrones Actress Lena Headey Files For Divorce From Peter Loughran