Stars, they're just like us: They get food poisoning!

There's no doubt that George Clooney and his girlfriend, Stacy Keibler, get the royal treatment when they step out together, but even they aren't exempt from foodborne illness.

"Finally had a bad meal in Italy. Our whole dinner party got food poisoning, #Ohwell at least I'm still in Italy," Keibler, 32, tweeted on Thursday.

TMZ reports that the couple and their friends dined at a restaurant in Cernobbio, close to Clooney's Lake Como villa, on Wednesday.

Having been on their romantic getaway since mid-June, the "Descendants" actor, 51, and his girlfriend of almost a year have been kicking back at his European compound. The duo have been spotted soaking up the sun during a yacht trip and, last week even hopped on a private jet with Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux for a double date.

