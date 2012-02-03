INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The NFL is increasing the number of Thursday night games so more of its teams can play in prime time.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said that there will be Thursday night games on the NFL Network from the second to the 15th week of the season, giving all of the league's teams a chance to appear in prime time on some outlet.

Those games will be in addition to the usual Sunday night and Monday night games, which tend to feature teams coming off good seasons.

Goodell revealed the television scheduling change at his state of the NFL news conference Friday.

He sidestepped a question about expanding the regular season schedule, saying it's something that would have to be evaluated along with the players.