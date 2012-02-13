Host LL Cool J kicked off the 54th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday by saying a prayer for Whitney Houston, who died one day earlier in her Beverly Hilton hotel room.

The 48-year-old singer was honored by many throughout the evening, most notably by a somber Jennifer Hudson, who performed the singer's 1992 hit "I Will Always Love You."

While Alicia Keys, 31, and Bonnie Raitt, 62, paid tribute to the late Etta James with a charming duet, the "At Last" crooner was not featured during the "In Memoriam" segment of the program.

James, who passed away January 20 after a two-year battle with leukemia, wasn't the only star who was left out. Soul Train creator Don Cornelius and soul singer Gil Scott-Heron were mentioned throughout the show, but were not featured in the video montage.

Other stars who didn't make the video tribute included Warrant singer Jani Lane, former Weezer bassist Mikey Welsh, Alice in Chains rocker Mike Starr and frequent Frank Zappa collaborator Jim Sherwood. The recording academy did, however, acknowledge those musicians and hundreds of others on their official website.

