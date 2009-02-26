Gwyneth Paltrow is standing up for GOOP, her lifestyle website, after a journalist wrote that a more appropriate title for the site might be "Learn From Me, Ungrateful Peasant."

"I think that people like people to stay in their 'box'" said Gwyneth, defending her foray into online media to the New York Times. "They like people to stay how they are comfortable seeing them."

At a recent benefit, Gwynnie had more comments for the haters, saying that critics of her site "just don't really get it."

That, or they can't afford $75 cake knives.