After popping the question back in November, R&B singer Eric Benet has finally tied the knot with his girlfriend of nearly four years, Manuela Testolini.

PHOTOS: See what other stars are due to wed this year

The happy couple wed in Newport Beach, Calif. this past Sunday during a "low-key ceremony," his rep confirms to Us Weekly. In attendance were 150 family members and close friends like Samuel L. Jackson, Neicy Nash, and Access Hollywood host Shaun Robinson who tweeted a pic of her and the newlyweds saying, "Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Eric Benet Jordan! Luv you Manuela and Eric!

PHOTOS: Stars' blingy engagement rings

The nuptials mark marriage number two for Benet, 40 and Testolini, who both have famous exes. The Grammy-nominated artist and actress Halle Berry ended their three-year marriage in 2005 after he cheated. Testolini was married to Prince from 2001 to 2006.

PHOTOS: Other rocky celeb romances

Back in January, Benet told Us how the proposal went down. "During a romantic dinner, I decided to finally let Manuela hear 'Never Want to Live Without You," a song off my new album that I had written for her. I sang it to her, then got down on one knee and proposed."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly