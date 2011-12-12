Rapper MC Hammer has assured fans he has paid off his $700,000-plus tax bill after reports suggested he was facing legal action from U.S. authorities.

The hip-hop veteran reportedly owed $779,585 in payments dating back to 1996 and tax officials reportedly filed suit against the star and his wife to recoup the cash.

Hammer insists the bill has already been paid in full.

In a post on his Twitter page, he writes, "700k... Don't get too excited... I paid them already and kept my receipt. Stamped by a US Federal Judge."

