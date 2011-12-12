MC Hammer pays tax bill
Rapper MC Hammer has assured fans he has paid off his $700,000-plus tax bill after reports suggested he was facing legal action from U.S. authorities.
The hip-hop veteran reportedly owed $779,585 in payments dating back to 1996 and tax officials reportedly filed suit against the star and his wife to recoup the cash.
RELATED: Year in Review: The Biggest Celebrity News of 2011
Hammer insists the bill has already been paid in full.
RELATED: The funniest celebrity photos of 2011
In a post on his Twitter page, he writes, "700k... Don't get too excited... I paid them already and kept my receipt. Stamped by a US Federal Judge."
RELATED: The hottest men in suits
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 23, 2018 See Duchess Kate's maternity style with baby No. 3
- Mar. 23, 2018 See these '80s stars before and after plastic surgery
- Mar. 23, 2018 See which stars expanded their families this year
- 5 hours ago See which couples have called it quits this year