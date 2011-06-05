The newest trailer for the last 'Harry Potter' installment, 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,' debuted during the 2011 MTV Movie Awards Sunday night and we're showing you the highly anticipated video.

"Come to die!" Lord Voldemort cries out, challenging Harry Potter, who his arch nemesis calls "the boy who lived."

The scene takes place in the foreboding Forbidden Forest, a place Voldemort clearly wants to make Harry's final resting place.

Watch the entire duel when 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' hits theaters July 15.

