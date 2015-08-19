Pretty and political! Recently, Heidi Klum found herself in the middle of the 2016 Presidential election after republican frontrunner Donald Trump said that he's basically just not that into her anymore, saying the "Project Runway" host, on a scale of 1 to 10, isn't at the upper echelon.

She has news for you: She is every bit a 10 and so are many other women, and it has nothing to do with appearance.

The whole fiasco happened over the weekend after The Donald was asked in an interview to rate the "America's Got Talent" judge on Aug. 15. He said, "Sadly, she's no longer a 10."

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the German supermodel said, "To be honest, I have no idea how I got [to be] a part of this election! But since I was, I was just making fun of the whole situation. That's why I did that little video, because I thought it was just fun and would make light of it. I don't take myself, or the whole thing, too seriously."

Following Donald's comments, Heidi posted a tongue-in-cheek video to Twitter where she sarcastically agreed with Trump, saying she's gone downhill, unfortunately, to a 9.99.

She captioned the clip, "#TrumpHasSpoken #sadly #9.99 #NoLongerA10 #IHadAGoodRun #donaldtrump #HeidiTrumpsTrump #BeautyIsInTheEyeOfTheBeheld.''

In the video, Heidi feigns to be posing for a photo shoot where she wears a piece of paper over her shirt that says "10." Just then, someone wearing a Donald mask rips the paper off to reveal the number "9.99" on her shirt. Heidi pretends to be surprised at the gesture and looks down to see the number. She simply shrugs and smiles.

As someone in the public eye (who, let's face it, is still a 10) Heidi is used to critics, but she said she feels like Donald's comments are actually a bit degrading toward women in general.

"I don't think any woman deserves this, but we all do work so very hard and we always try our best, I believe," she said. "Any woman that works very hard, takes care of her kids, husband, family, and of herself -- I do believe that we all deserve a 10. I do."

Opponents of the former "Apprentice" star have long alleged that Donald has an "anti-women" mentality. In the newest issue of The Hollywood Reporter, though, he says he's "misunderstood" when it comes to women.

"So my daughter Ivanka, who is a terrific person, she came to me and she said, 'You care so much about women, and you care so much about the whole thing with women's health issues,'" he said, "which is such an important issue to me. And she said, 'You are really misunderstood, and you have to get the word out.' And in the last week, I've been putting the word out. [Wife] Melania told me that, and Ivanka told me that."