Kate Middleton's early labor plans revealed, Henry Cavill and Kaley Cuoco are dating, and Kim Kardashian gets Kanye West a unique Father's Day present: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Monday, July 1, in the roundup!

1. Exclusive: Kate Middleton: What Will Happen If She Goes Into Labor Early

Kate Middleton is due to give birth on July 11 -- but should her baby arrive early, the palace has a plan in place, multiple sources revealed in the June 24 issue of Us Weekly. "Catherine really wants to be near [Prince William] in the final weeks," an insider said of the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge, who's been dividing her time between her home in Anglesey, Wales, and Nottingham Cottage in London. "It's important to her." Should Middleton go into labor early, a helicopter will fly her 70 minutes away to London's St. Mary's Hospital.

2. Exclusive: Henry Cavill, Kaley Cuoco Dating!

Henry Cavill's love life just got super-charged with Big Bang's babe! After his 10-month relationship with actress Gina Carano fizzled in May, the Man of Steel hunk, 30, is now dating Kaley Cuoco, sources reveal exclusively to Us Weekly. "They are totally hot for each other," a pal says of the British actor and Big Bang Theory starlet, 27, who split with musician Bret Bollinger this past winter.

3. Kanye West Reveals Father's Day Gift From Kim Kardashian, Parties With Jamie Foxx After BET Awards

No checkered tie or "World's Best Dad" coffee mug for this guy! Kim Kardashian wanted to get boyfriend Kanye West something extra-special to commemorate his first-ever Father's Day -- the couple welcomed baby girl North West on June 15, five weeks before her anticipated due date -- and it looks like she succeeded. On Monday, July 1, the 36-year-old rapper took to Twitter to show off his unique present from the 32-year-old reality star: a pair of computer mice signed by Apple co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.

4. Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off Baby Bump in Two Different Outfits

Jennifer Love Hewitt's baby bump is on display! The Client List actress showed off her growing pregnancy curves on two separate occasions over the weekend in L.A. The TV star, 34, first stepped out on June 30 dressed in a gray T-shirt, cobalt blue jeans and ballet flats. Wearing minimal makeup, Hewitt picked up a drink at the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Hours later, Hewitt changed into a printed maxi dress and joined her fiance, Brian Hallisay, for an afternoon stroll.

5. Breaking Amish Star Kate Stoltzfus Poses in Sexy Maxim Shoot: Picture

What would the Amish community say? Breaking Amish star Kate Stoltzfus officially sheds the clean-cut, bonnet-donning Amish stereotype for a sexy photo shoot in the upcoming issue of Maxim magazine -- and it's clear that any reservations the aspiring model might have had about stripping down are all in the past now. In the sultry spread, aspiring model Stoltzfus, who made waves on the first season of the reality TV smash, shows off plenty of skin (and a toned belly!) in a strapless, crop-top blue corset and high-waisted black shorts.

