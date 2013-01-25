Holly Madison is taking baby talk to a new level. The pregnant Playboy model isn't due to give birth for several weeks, but she's already imagining her child's first words. Us Weekly caught up with the 33-year-old mom-to-be at the Jan. 24 Las Vegas premiere of the movie Parker at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, where she confessed that she and boyfriend Pasquale Rotella talk to their unborn baby "all the time" -- and not just to the baby but with the baby.

"Sometimes we have conversations with [her], and I pretend I'm her and converse back with [Pasquale]," the Girls Next Door alum admitted to Us. "We're all wackos. Hopefully she hears us and feels good."

The former E! reality star added that she and Rotella were still trying to figure out what kind of parents they plan to be. "It's hard to say because it's my first time," she told Us. "I don't want to be too strict, because I think kids can get rebellious, but I want to raise my daughter to be passionate about doing good things and pursuing real things and hobbies instead of frivolous materialistic stuff."

In fact, Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend is missing her own real hobbies. "I really feel c--k-blocked from a lot of things," she explained to Us, pointing out that she had to leave her job as headliner for the Las Vegas burlesque review Peepshow because of the pregnancy. "I can't even do crafts I like to do because I can't inhale the craft glue. I feel like there are a million production things I could be doing if not pregnant."

It'll all be worth it in the end, though. "I've always wanted to be a mom," Madison gushed when she announced her pregnancy in the Sept. 10, 2012 issue of Us Weekly. "But I thought it would take longer!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Holly Madison: Boyfriend Pasquale Rotella and I Are "Wackos," Have Pretend Conversations With Our Baby "All the Time"