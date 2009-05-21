Looking to get caught up on who's wooing whom? Here's a handy-dandy roundup of the latest hookup rumors ...

We always figured rising Hollywood stars were given a handbook that instructed them to date at their newfound fame level or higher. But "Star Trek" dreamboat Chris "Captain Kirk" Pine must not have read his copy, because Star magazine, Us Weekly and In Touch Weekly all claim he's quietly seeing -- set phasers to stunned -- "Hills" second banana Audrina Patridge, whom he apparently met at the ShoWest convention in Las Vegas early last month. The two were snapped at a Los Angeles bar last Friday, although the reality starlet appeared uncharacteristically camera-shy.

"Audrina is into him," an insider tells In Touch, with another adding to Us, "They are absolutely hooking up." But one source questions the sincerity of Audrina's intentions. "She's totally into him because she's a real star [expletive deleted], and the word is Chris is on the fast track to superstardom," a mole unkindly snipes to the Chicago Sun-Times. "People think he could very much be the next Tom Cruise." Too bad that's not quite the compliment it was a decade ago.

Meanwhile, George Clooney has a soft spot for women who are skilled in the fine art of slinging drinks. A year after splitting from Las Vegas cocktail waitress Sarah Larson, the commitment-avoiding megastar has taken a shine to a Miami cocktail waitress named Lucy, says Us Weekly. Word is, the two met while he was in town shooting "Up in the Air," and he's done his best to keep the hookup hush-hush (not always successfully). But it seems quality time with Clooney is too good not to share. "Her crush may have gotten the best of her," a source tells the magazine. "George asked Lucy to be discreet, but she's told friends and they've started talking."

Six months after Kate Hudson got flirty with New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez in Miami, the New York Post says she was cozying up to him last Friday at a Mexican eatery in Manhattan, a meet-up that came hours after she was spotted cheering his team on at Yankee Stadium. "They were there for about an hour. They left around 1 a.m. They had dinner and drinks," the restaurant owner tells People magazine. "They appeared to enjoy themselves." The pair was also supposedly spied outside A-Rod's New York digs over the weekend. The actress is back on the market after recently splitting from Owen Wilson for the umpteenth time, while Rodriguez has been playing the field in the wake of his divorce from wife Cynthia and his close, personal friendship with Madonna.

In another potential actress-athlete pairing, Eliza Dushku was photographed suctioned to the side of former NBA-er Rick Fox as they watched the Celtics take on the Magic on Monday night in Boston. The "Dollhouse" star, 28, who previously dated MLB pitcher Brad Penny, was first spotted with Vanessa Williams' ex-husband, 39, in March (they share an acting coach), and they recently traveled to Uganda on a goodwill trip organized by Dushku's university professor mother.