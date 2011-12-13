Want to show off sexy stems like Drew Barrymore's at this month's holiday parties?

New York City Bar Method studio owners Amy Duffey and Kristin Kelleher recently invited Us Weekly to their SoHo facility, where they demonstrated how to get the 36-year-old star's red carpet-ready physique.

PHOTOS: 2011's most talked-about celeb bods

Watch the video (above) for a step-by-step guide to shape your quads and backside using their Diamond Thigh techniques.

PHOTOS: Celebs' favorite healthy snacks

For more about the Bar Method -- and to find studio locations -- visit their Web site.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly