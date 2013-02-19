Howie Dorough welcomes second son

backstreet boys howie dorough wife leigh

WENN

Backstreet Boys star Howie Dorough has become a dad for the second time.

The singer's wife, Leigh Boniello Dorough, gave birth to baby boy Holden John Dorough on Saturday.

The tot is a little brother to their 3-year-old son, James Hoke, and Dorough is overjoyed at the new addition to his family.

He tells People.com, "My beautiful wife Leigh and I are so proud to welcome our son to the world. ... Holden is healthy and we couldn’t be happier.

"Leigh is such an incredible woman and mother, and our son (James Hoke) is so excited to have a baby brother. I feel so lucky to have such an amazing family."

Dorough wed Leigh in 2007.

