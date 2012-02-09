With the Twilight saga nearing its end, Kellan Lutz wanted to seek his teeth into the next big movie franchise.

The 26-year-old actor was desperate to play the gallant Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games, a source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (out Friday).

Unfortunately for Lutz, "producers told him they didn't want anyone from Twilight." The role eventually went to Liam Hemsworth, 22, who will appear opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson in all four Hunger Games films.

Lutz, who next stars in the movie Syrup with Amber Heard, Brittany Snow and Kirstie Alley, may still have a shot with the film studio in the future.

"Kellan didn't audition," a Lionsgate rep tells Us, "but we think he's talented."

The Hunger Games premieres nationwide March 23.

