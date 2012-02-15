Single and loving it?

Though his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian has been busy reconnecting with Reggie Bush, her former football player beau, Kris Humphries seemed content to fly solo this Valentine's Day.

Humphries, 27, enjoyed a low-key dinner with friends at NYC's Serafina restaurant Tuesday night. "He was with a guy friend and two girls, but it seemed purely platonic," a fellow diner tells Us Weekly of the New Jersey Nets player, 26, and his Valentine's entourage. "He seemed really happy and relaxed." Contributing to the basketballer's positive energy? "There was a table of four gorgeous girls watching and talking about him," the witness shares. "They were checking him out, but they were too nervous to approach him."

The vibe during Humphries' February 14 meal was a far cry from the mood during his last trip to Serafina in November, where he ate at the table he used to dine at with Kardashian, and spent the meal "looking like he was going to cry into his pizza." (Kardashian, 31, filed for divorce on Oct. 31 after 72 days of marriage. The NBA hunk is seeking to annul the union based on fraud.) "This was a different Kris than what we saw right after the breakup," the restaurant source says of the athlete. "He was so sad then, but seemed so happy tonight."

Despite his carefree attitude, a Kardashian insider insists Humphries is by no means ready to make nice with his former wife's crew. The Nets forward had an awkward run-in with Kardashian's BFF Jonathan Cheban at NYC's Catch Monday night (where Cheban celebrated the launch of his Batte clothing line). After being seated across from one another, the source says the two men spent their respective meals "staring at each other." When it came time to leave, "They got up at the same time, looked at each other, and turned around," the witness says. "They were the last two tables there! Kris went up to the lounge and Jonathan headed out."

