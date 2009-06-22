It's official: Jessica Simpson has landed another reality show.

As Us Weekly first reported , Simpson will headline the docu-series, The Price of Beauty, which will follow the singer, 28, as she travels around the world in search of what people find beautiful and why, VH1 announced Monday.

Asked to do a show about true beauty, Simpson -- who endured much body bullying in January for performing in a pair of unflattering high-waisted jeans -- said she was "immediately intrigued."

"I have always believed that beauty comes from within and confidence will always make a woman beautiful, but I know how much pressure some women put on themselves to look perfect," she said in a statement Monday.

"I am really looking forward to discovering how beauty is perceived in different cultures and participating in some of the crazy things people do to feel beautiful," she continued. "I know we will all learn a lot on this journey and I am so excited that VH1 is coming along on what I'm sure will be a wild ride."

Added Jeff Olde, EVP, VH1 Original Programming & Production: "Perhaps more than any other pop culture figure on the radar today, Jessica Simpson has been the target of our obsession with beauty on both sides of the equation. She is a woman who can set trends and create firestorms with a single photo. We could not be more thrilled that Jessica now gets to take control of that conversation and take a look at the idea of beauty through her own unique, unfiltered lens. And we at VH1 are excited to be in the passenger seat next to her as she begins this fantastic journey."

Shooting begins in mid-July, with the show airing sometime next year.

The singer, who previously had an MTV reality show Newlyweds with ex Nick Lachey, and her father Joe will serve as executive producers.