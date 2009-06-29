LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Rev. Al Sharpton says Michael Jackson's family is carefully considering how to celebrate the legacy of the pop star.

Sharpton and Michael Jackson's father, Joe, spoke Monday outside the family's home in the Encino area of Los Angeles.

Joe Jackson says planning for a funeral will await a finding on what happened to his son.

But Joe Jackson says the funeral will not be closed to the public.

Sharpton says the funeral plan has to be careful and deliberate and cannot be done spontaneously.