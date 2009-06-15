Janice Dickinson was rushed way from the Costa Rican set of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! with a medical emergency, a production source tells Usmagazine.com.

"She is not in the hospital," the source says. "It's fair to say she was taken by ambulance this weekend from camp to an on-site medical facility for treatment for an undisclosed condition."

Details will be revealed on tonight's episode. The former model has complained of hunger and bronchitis on the NBC show.

Dickinson isn't the first cast member to require medical treatment.

Heidi Pratt was hospitalized and treated for a gastric ulcer before leaving the show.