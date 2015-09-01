Is she trying to say something? Jessa Seewald took to social media to post something awfully surprising considering the current state of her family.

Both Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, shared a sermon from Pastor John Piper called "The Passions That Prevent Adultery" on multiple social media outlets. She made no reference to her older brother with any of the posts, but the timing couldn't be more coincidental and appropriate.

On Facebook, Jessa said, "In three minutes, John Piper explains how God cures our heart's broken desires for sin. When the Bible calls us to live like Christ, it doesn't merely give us a set of commands. It presents us with something compelling and captivating that changes our minds, and then our hearts.The gospel convinces us of something irresistibly true, and then transforms our desires for something new. That conviction and passion keeps us out of bed with someone who's not our spouse and rejects a thousand other temptations."

She also shared a direct link to the video of the pastor's message.

"Ninety-nine percent of what you do is out of the abundance of the heart," the pastor says to his congregation. "The mouth speaks, the arms move, and you live... As obedient children, that's what we want to be, children of God, we should not be formed... conformed... conformed by passions that are rooted in ignorance."

Jessa's post comes just a few weeks after Josh Duggar, her older brother, admitted to having an affair and to having a porn addiction. Just last week he checked into a long-term rehab facility. Although the family didn't say what he is being treated for, multiple outlets said it was a sex rehab.

"For him it will be a long journey toward wholeness and recovery," Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said in a statement. "We pray that in this he comes to complete repentance and sincere change."

Meanwhile, Jessa's father-in-law recently commented on Josh's actions, and he wasn't about to let Josh escape without a few verbal bruises.

"While proudly saying things like, 'Our family is like the epitome of conservative values,' he was looking at porn and soliciting affairs. He took a job at the Family Research Council that exists to promote the traditional family, all the while undermining his own family by violating his marriage covenant. He flourished in the fame of his family and the success of their television show, all the while betraying their trust and Christian values," Michael Seewald wrote. "To the person reading this, I want to caution you. Josh was a pretender. True Christians fail often, but their lives are truly being conformed to the image of Christ. Do not look at Josh and justify your own sins by dismissing the reality of genuine faith and a holy God."

Jill Dillard was also active on social media this week. Posting an update on her mission in Central America on Monday, Jill touched on the difficulties facing the Duggar clan. "August has been a busy month for us and as so many of you know it has ended on a sad note for my extended family," Jill wrote. "Please do pray for our family. We are so thankful for God's grace during difficult days."