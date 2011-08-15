Though he once dated actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, 24, has his eye on another sexy celebrity: Jennifer Aniston.

"She's experienced," he says, explaining why he has a crush on the 42-year-old Horrible Bosses star.

Since Aniston is currently taken (she's dating her Wanderlust costar Justin Theroux, 40), Sanchez says he's looking for a supportive girlfriend he can bring home to mom.

"I can't help but want somebody that's, I don't know, athletic. Family is big. My mom has to love her. I mean, love her. Somebody who can handle all this. . . because I'm still learning," he tells GQ's September issue. "Cynically, I think, 'Okay, how is this person going to help me with a Super Bowl?'"

Not that Sanchez is looking to settle down in the near future. "You have to be a 24-year-old bachelor," he says, "with the means to do anything, just about, but with the wherewithal and understanding and life skills of a 45-year-old Supreme Court judge."

