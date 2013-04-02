John Mayer Talks Katy Perry Split: 'Coupling Is a Tricky Thing'

UsWeekly

John Mayer was famously loose-lipped about his relationships with his past girlfriends, including Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson -- whom he once compared to "crack cocaine" -- but since he started dating Katy Perry last summer, he's been uncharacteristically quiet. Recently, however, the 35-year-old "Waiting on the World to Change" troubadour spoke in public about the romance and subsequent breakup for the first time since their March split.

PHOTOS: John's romantic history

"It was a very private relationship going in," he said during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," this week. "It was a private relationship during and it's a private relationship still."

DeGeneres noted that the last time she had seen Mayer was at the Grammys, which he attended as Perry's date. "I know Katy. She is a good friend, and I know that since then, you're not together anymore," the talk show host began. "And I just want to say, I love you and my thoughts are with you."

PHOTOS: Katy's sexiest, craziest looks

Mayer thanked her for her support but remained mostly mum on the details of what went wrong between him and the "Wide Awake" starlet. "I can understand asking the question based on some previous answers I have given, but I have finally learned how to put the wall between one thing and the other," he explained. "I've been much happier since then."

PHOTOS: Katy's hair evolution

He did hint, however, that things were complicated. "I'm on the same journey as everyone else," he said. "Coupling is a tricky thing."

As Us Weekly previously reported, Mayer and Perry, 28, called it quits last month for a second time. (They also split briefly in August 2012 before reconciling the next month.)

"It's sad," a pal told Us. However, it's not necessarily a permanent break. "It's not over until it's over," the friend added. "You have to see how things play out."

Click on to see more of John with Katy and his other famous exes ...