On July 18, just one month after announcing the end of their 14-year-partnership, Johnny Depp, 49, and Vanessa Paradis, 39, reunited at their $5 million mansion in the South of France with their kids, Lily-Rose, 13, and Jack, 10.

"They were both relieved they got along well," a source close to the pair tells Us Weekly. When the clan ventured to the nearby Plan de la Tour market on July 19, "they were joking around," local Sofia DeCout says. "At one point, Johnny held Vanessa's hand!"

Despite the sweet gesture, Depp and Paradis won't reconcile (and, a source adds, he's still dating Amber Heard.)

Explains the insider, "They are looking forward, not backward."

