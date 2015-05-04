Justin Timberlake is absolutely juicy. No really, he is… At least in a new Youtube video.

In a promotional video for his Sauza 901 tequila company, the new dad dresses up as a lime -- we're talking full-blown makeup -- to play a character called Rick "Sour" Vane, a talking lime who speaks about curing "pucker face" and "scurvy."

"When we walked into the club, it was like everything was in slow motion," Justin said, as his odd, and equally hilarious, character. "Literally. It was like we were rock stars."

RELATED: 34 reasons we love Justin Timberlake

In the video, Justin hones a fruitful persona where he goes from living the rockstar life to being a has-been because, what else, Sauza 901 is so smooth that it doesn't need a lime.

RELATED: Bromances on social media

"What now," Justin's character asks. "We got some things going on."

RELATED: Celebs who love to cook -- Instagram edition

On his Instagram page, Justin -- as himself -- apologized to all limes, and did a brief video acknowledging the strife of the green citrus.

If you're a lime, the struggle is real.