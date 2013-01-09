--Karina Smirnoff celebrating her 35th birthday party with friend Maria Menounos with some bowling at Bowlmor Lanes Orange County in CA.

--Simon Cowell and his entourage of women, including ex Mezghan Hussainy, dining on Truffle Chicken and flowing champagne at Bagatelle in St. Barth's.

--Vince Vaughn having dinner with his father and friends after the Miami Heat game at Zuma in Miami.

--T.I. and Christina Milian attending the 2013 launch of Greystone Sundays with Hennessy V.S. At Greystone Manor in L.A.

--Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade cuddling up in a VIP booth at the Hennessy V.S. Soiree at LIV in Miami.

--Vanessa Hudgens showing off her NCLA nail wraps in L.A.

--Jill Zarin ringing in 2013 with a bang with husband Bobby Zarin at Splash Bar and Lounge in NYC.

--Vinny Guadagnino dealing with the cold water and raising money for charity Camp Sunshine during the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge sponsored by Cold-EEZE in Coney Island, NY.

--Tia Mowry with husband Cory Hardrict stopping by the Murad Inclusive Health Spa in El Segundo, CA for a spa date of massages and facials.

--Cameron Diaz relaxing with her eyes closed as she received a red pedicure at Bellacures in Studio City, CA.

--Orlando Bloom ducking into the flagship Burton store on Melrose in West Hollywood for a nearly two-hour shopping trip.

--Ryan Phillippe watching football and drinking with pals at Rock & Reilly's on Sunset Strip in L.A.

--Marilyn Manson, Janice Dickinson, and her BFF Stephen Lenehan partying at Graystone Manor in L.A.

--Kerry Washington wearing a Sydney Evan bracelet at the Django Unchained premiere in Berlin, Germany.

--Matt Prokop eating french fries from Fatburger at premiere of Struck by Lightning at Eden Hollywood.

