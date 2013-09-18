Kate Moss to pose for Playboy's 60th anniversary cover

Us Weekly

To celebrate her upcoming 40th birthday, Kate Moss will be helping Playboy magazine celebrate their 60th anniversary! How? The supermodel will be posing for the January/February cover issue, Playboy has confirmed.

On Sept. 17, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's son, Cooper, tweeted, "Kate Moss will be gracing the cover of our 60th anniversary issue this January. It'll be a great issue."

Editorial director, Jimmy Jellinek, also confirmed the news to The Los Angeles Times and explained why Moss was the best choice for the special cover. "This is a massive global brand. You need a global icon in order to celebrate that -- that was the impetus," Jellinek said. "You're talking about the face of Burberry, the biggest supermodel in the world on the cover of Playboy. She's the perfect partner for us to help launch the next 60 years."

Moss, who turns 40 in January, will dress like a Playboy bunny on the cover with the signature ears, French cuffs and silk stockings. Inside the magazine, The Los Angeles Times reports that Moss will go full-frontal nude. Her Playboy debut is set to hit newsstands in December.

This will hardly be the first time Moss has stripped down for a photo shoot, but the model wasn't always so comfortable with nudity. In the December 2012 issue of Vanity Fair, Moss recalled having nervous breakdowns over posing topless in the beginning of her career. "I never felt very comfortable about it," she told the magazine. "I hated my boobs! Because I was flat-chested. And I had a big mole on one."

