Katy Perry spent the evening of Friday June 19 with none other than John Mayer at Soho House in West Hollywood, a witness tells Us Weekly. "They were affectionate, holding hands and cuddling!" the observer says.

The next night, the "Friday Night" singer, 27, then invited notorious lothario Mayer, 34, over to her place, where they noshed on pizza. The quirky coupling went down just days after Perry and Russell Brand finalized their divorce. The songstress has also been casually dating Florence and the Machine rocker Robert Ackroyd.

Get all the details on Perry's hookups with her longtime "crush" in this week's Hot Stuff video, as told by Us Weekly's Senior Editor Ian Drew plus special guest Jay Sean.

Also in the roundup? Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis make nice, new dad Scott Disick parties in Miami, a former Tiger Woods mistress introduces her baby daughter, and more!

