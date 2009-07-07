Kim Kardashian: "What Paris Did Was Sooo Brave"
Kim Kardashian says she couldn't keep her composure at Michael Jackson's memorial Tuesday in Los Angeles - especially when the late singer's daughter Paris, 11, took the stage.
"I spoke at my dad's funeral & it was the hardest thing I've ever had to do," she Tweeted. "I was shaking & crying & what Paris did was sooo soooo brave!"
She continued, "Michael's children were so brave brave 2 stand there on stage & speak to the world about their father."
Kardashian went to the memorial with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe and her mother Kris Jenner, and "we all cried & laughed & remembered," she Tweeted.
Usmagazine.com caught up with Kardashian at the memorial.
She told Us: "It's just really important to be here to support the Jackson family. My family and I have known them for years, so it's really special to be here for them."
More on Wonderwall:
Photos from the Michael Jackson memorial service
Who could be heir to the throne?
More on UsWeekly:
Click here to see photos of Michael Jackson's memorial
Click here for a timeline and video of the memorial
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 7 hours ago These are the stars we lost in 2019