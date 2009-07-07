Kim Kardashian says she couldn't keep her composure at Michael Jackson's memorial Tuesday in Los Angeles - especially when the late singer's daughter Paris, 11, took the stage .

"I spoke at my dad's funeral & it was the hardest thing I've ever had to do," she Tweeted. "I was shaking & crying & what Paris did was sooo soooo brave!"

She continued, "Michael's children were so brave brave 2 stand there on stage & speak to the world about their father."

Kardashian went to the memorial with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe and her mother Kris Jenner, and "we all cried & laughed & remembered," she Tweeted.

Usmagazine.com caught up with Kardashian at the memorial.

She told Us: "It's just really important to be here to support the Jackson family. My family and I have known them for years, so it's really special to be here for them."

