Kim Kardashian has been sticking to her New Year's resolution, and with that comes hitting the gym hard.

For the first time in months, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star stepped out in a skimpy two-piece to flaunt the results of her rigorous workout sessions.

Wearing a teeny, black string bikini with gold embellishments, the 31-year-old enjoyed the warm weather and sun in Miami earlier this month while showing off her famous assets.

Besides getting her fitness on, Kardashian has been hard at work putting her critics in their place.

On Monday, she took a moment to address the nasty commenters on her blog.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again ... I will not allow bullying on my blog. You can say what you like about me, but when you come on here and harass and bully other fans, you WILL be banned from leaving comments," she posted. "This is not a place to take out your frustrations with your own life on other people. I was honestly shocked today reading some of the comments ... from people who are old enough to know better. Find something better to do with your time, because I don't want you here, and neither does anyone else."