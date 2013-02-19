Kim Kardashian wears bikini and barely there makeup for first pregnant photo shoot with DuJour mag

Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian is showing off her natural beauty -- inside and out -- in the spring issue of DuJour magazine. The reality star shows off her pregnancy glow by going practically makeup-free in her first photo shoot since announcing on Dec. 30 that she's expecting a baby with boyfriend Kanye West.

Speaking to the magazine in January, Kardashian, 32, poses in a white bikini, goes for a swim and cuddles some adorable puppies for the stunning pictorial. She said, "I just feel so blessed and excited and ready for the next phase."

PHOTOS: Kim and Kanye's sweetest moments

But she'll approach this new chapter in her life with caution.

"My boyfriend has taught me a lot about privacy," she said of rapper West, 35, whom she began dating in April 2012. "I'm ready to be a little less open about some things, like my relationships. I'm realizing everyone doesn't need to know everything. I'm shifting my priorities."

PHOTOS: Why Kim and Kanye are the perfect match

The reality starlet says she plans to have the ninth season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" be her last. (Season 8 began filming in February and will premiere in June). "I think there's always an evolution of, you know, what you want to do in life," Kardashian explained. "It's all about finding things that really excite you and motivate you and spark you all over again."

PHOTOS: Kardashian family album

Instead, Kardashian is putting her well-known work ethic towards taking care of her baby-to-be by watching what she eats.

RELATED: Get more from Kim's DuJour cover shoot

"I used to always say I can't wait to get pregnant because I will just eat whatever I want, but it's completely different," she said. "I'm like, OK, I want to eat as healthy as possible. Though lately I've been watching shows like "I'm Pregnant and Addicted to Meth." It definitely makes me feel better if I'm wanting one sip of Diet Coke or, you know, too much sugar. I'm like, 'This woman is on meth.'"

Keep clicking to see more pics from Kim's DuJour cover ...