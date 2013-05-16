Motherhood has never looked so good! Kourtney Kardashian, mom to son Mason, 3, and daughter Penelope, 10 months, showed off her slim figure while on vacation with her family in Mykonos, Greece in late April.

Kardashian, 34, debuted her post-baby bikini body in a series of unretouched pictures for Us Weekly in December. In just six months after giving birth to Penelope, she had lost 44 pounds -- and, clearly, she's been able to keep it off!

While in Greece, the petite reality star proudly soaked up the sun in a tiny black halter-top bikini while relaxing poolside with boyfriend Scott Disick.

With plenty of babysitters on hand for Mason and Penelope, the parents managed to sneak away for a romantic rendezvous during the trip. "They spent some time alone by the hot tub," a source told Us of the couple of seven years. "They were gazing into each other's eyes."

Those sweet scenes are standard these days, says an insider: "Scott and Kourtney are in the best place I've ever seen them."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Slim Post-Baby Bikini Body on Greece Vacation