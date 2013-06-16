Khloe Kardashian: Kim Kardashian and baby 'are healthy and resting'

By Us Weekly

The Kardashian family is not remaining mum when it comes to new mom Kim Kardashian! On Sunday, June 16, Khloe Kardashian tweeted about Kim and Kanye West's new baby girl (who arrived five weeks early!), thanking fans for all their support.

"I can not even begin 2describe the miracle that is now apart of our family," the reality star wrote. "Mommy/baby are healthy &resting. We appreciate all of the love."

Auntie Khloe (or KoKo to sister Kourtney's kids, Mason, 3, and Penelope, 11 months), said that more details about the couple's new bundle of joy "will come when the time is right!"

"Thank you all for understanding!" she added in a later tweet. "We love you all dearly! Overwhelmed with love right now."

Khloe, 28, wasn't the only one to acknowledge the new baby, as mom Kris Jenner also tweeted on Sunday, "HAPPY FATHERS DAY @kanyewest!!!!!!"

As a hospital source confirmed to Us Weekly on Saturday, June 15, the new family is doing just fine.

"They're all doing great and amazing!" the source said.

Over the weekend, Kim's friends Jonathan Cheban and Brittny Gastineau visited the pair and little tot at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

