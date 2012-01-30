Kyra Sedgwick Reveals New Tattoo, Wears Sexy Red Dress at SAG Awards
Kyra Sedgwick chose the perfect dress to showcase her new tattoo at Sunday's 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A.
Wearing a body-hugging red Emilio Pucci column dress with side cut-outs, The Closer star, 46, showed off her meaningful ribcage ink. "It's a family tattoo," Sedgwick told E! News. "It's all our initials: K, K, S, and T."
The actress was referring to her husband of 23 years, Kevin Bacon, 53, their son Travis, 22, and their daughter Sosie, 19.
Sedgwick was nominated alongside Kathy Bates, Glenn Close and Julianna Margulies in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category. The award went to American Horror Story star Jessica Lange, 62.
The Closer will end this summer after seven seasons on TNT.
