LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles County officials have approved a ballot initiative that will ask voters to decide whether porn actors should be required to wear condoms in sex scenes.

The Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 Tuesday to ask voters whether to require adult filmmakers to get health permits from the county for film production.

The initiative is backed by AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and spokeswoman Lori Yeghiayan (yeg-ee-EYE-an) says condom use is one condition of getting the permits.

Porn producers would pay a fee to get permits, and the funds would be used to pay enforcement costs.

The city passed an ordinance earlier this year requiring condoms to be used in any porn that is granted a filming permit.

More than 371,000 signatures were gathered to get the initiative on November's ballot.