NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Antebellum's leading lady has given birth to a little lady.

Hillary Scott's representative says the country singer gave birth to Eisele (Eyes-lee) Kaye Tyrrell on Monday in Nashville, Tenn. Scott is married to Nashville-based drummer Chris Tyrrell. Eisele is the couple's first child.

People magazine first reported the birth. The report said the baby girl weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Scott, 27, is one-third of the Grammy-winning country act Lady Antebellum. The group also includes Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood. They released their fourth album, "Golden," in May.

The couple were married last year.

Scott tweeted her excitement Monday: "She's here, and we are in HEAVEN!!! Eisele Kaye, our beautiful angel, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!"

____

Online:

http://ladyantebellum.com/home