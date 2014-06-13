Whoa, Lana! "Born to Die" singer Lana Del Rey said in an interview published Thursday, that she wishes she was already dead. The chanteuse, speaking with "The Guardian UK," was discussing her heroes, members of the infamous "27 club" including the late Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain, when she made the bold statement.

"I wish I was dead already," 27-year-old Del Rey told the writer Tim Jonze, who in response told Del Rey not to say that. "But I do," she countered, adding: "I don't want to have to keep doing this. But I am."

Del Rey explained that "this" wasn't limited to her music. In fact, it encompasses "everything," she told Jonze. "That's just how I feel. If it wasn't that way, then I wouldn't say it. I would be scared if I knew [death] was coming, but…"

Del Rey (real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant) had a privileged upbringing in Lake Placid, New York, as the daughter of an entrepreneur and former Grey account exec. "Family members will come on the road with me and say: 'Wow, your life is just like a movie!'" she told "The Guardian." "And I'm like: 'Yeah, a really f---ed-up movie.'"

In a recent interview with Fader magazine, the "Summertime Sadness" crooner confessed that much of her public breakdowns and haunting lyrics come from an inexplicable illness and troublesome past. "I'd been sick on tour for about two years with this medical anomaly that doctors couldn't figure out," Del Rey told the mag.

She added in the same interview that she was "never the star" of her own show, especially within her family. "I have a very complicated family life," Del Rey told Fader. "I have a complicated personal life. It's not just my life, it’s everyone else’s in this extended family unit. It’s always about someone else, even with the people I work with."

While she has the likes of Kimye requesting her presence at their star-studded wedding extravaganza, the vocalist mused in the "Guardian" interview about why her career hasn't taken off in the same way as Miley Cyrus or Lady Gaga.

"Well, maybe those people are true provocateurs," she said. "But I'm really not and never have been. I don't think there's any shock value in my stuff, well, maybe the odd disconcerting lyric; but I think other people probably deserve the criticism, because they're eliciting it."

