NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Reclusive singer Lauryn Hill says she hasn't paid taxes since she withdrew from society to guarantee the safety and well-being of herself and her family.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner and South Orange, N.J., resident was charged this week with willfully failing to file income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service. Federal prosecutors say she didn't pay taxes on more than $1.5 million earned in 2005, 2006 and 2007 from recording and film royalties.

Hill responded to the federal charges in a lengthy post on her Tumblr page Friday. She describes how she has rejected pop culture's over-commercialization and cannibalization of the young.

The 37-year-old Hill got her start with the Haitian-American hip-hop band the Fugees. She began her solo career in 1998 with the critically acclaimed album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."