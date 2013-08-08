Leonardo DiCaprio Flies High Above Ocean on Jet Pack

UsWeekly

Leonardo DiCaprio is flying high! The 38-year-old actor enjoyed some downtime recently by riding a jet pack in Ibiza, Spain, on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Celebrity do-gooders

Dressed in a life jacket with a matching black helmet, the "Wolf of Wall Street" star rose several feet off the water while using the water sports equipment. Friends looked on as the "Great Gatsby" actor concentrated during the adrenaline-filled experience.

PHOTOS: All of Leonardo DiCaprio's exes

The stunt comes just one day after Leo was photographed kissing German model Toni Garnn, 21, in Ibiza. Joined by a group of friends, the duo shared a kiss and were later seen cuddling on a luxury yacht.

PHOTOS: Leonardo and Blake Lively's whirlwind romance

The pair first sparked rumors of a budding romance during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival in May. "I wouldn't say it's more serious than others in past, but they are fully together," a source told Us Weekly about the new relationship.

Keep clicking to see more pics of Leo in Ibiza and various other nautical locales ...